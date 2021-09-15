Hyperion Tops 1-Day Volume of $100,581.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $428,004.10 and $100,581.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00150230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00807954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

