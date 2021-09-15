Hyve (HYVE) Reaches Market Cap of $11.14 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $582,936.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00075606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00126604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00176650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.70 or 0.07296430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.80 or 1.00092442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.00891783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

