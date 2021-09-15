Hywin Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HYW) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd

Hywin’s (NASDAQ:HYW) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hywin had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of HYW stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Hywin has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

