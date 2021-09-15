Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.91

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 231169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.