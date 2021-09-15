Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,420. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

