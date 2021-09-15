IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $328.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.97. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

