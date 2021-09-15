IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get IBEX alerts:

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.