IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
