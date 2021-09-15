IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBIBF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

