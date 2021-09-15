Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,452.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $8,452.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7,196.26 or 0.14989235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00177390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.36 or 0.07299307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,052.64 or 1.00089823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00887848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

