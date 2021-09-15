Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

CDMGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. Icade has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

