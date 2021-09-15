ICE ROCK MINING Hits Market Cap of $149,828.19 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $149,828.19 and approximately $30,716.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

