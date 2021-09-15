ichi.farm Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00125229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00179232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.98 or 0.07384401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,941.57 or 0.99949621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00908558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.