Iconic Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $69.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $69.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.