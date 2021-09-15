Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Sells $447,250.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 324,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,088. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a PE ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

INVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

