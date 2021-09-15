Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys Sells 25,000 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00.

INVE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 324,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a P/E ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

