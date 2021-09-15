IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a negative net margin of 1,329.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

