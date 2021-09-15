IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 318.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $215.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.65. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

