IDEX (IDEX) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $307.85 million and approximately $139.32 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00832801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046572 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.