Idle Market Cap Achieves $17.54 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $678,966.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00014458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00127165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178319 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.09 or 0.07351403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,139.91 or 1.00081099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00889957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

