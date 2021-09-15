iEthereum Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. iEthereum has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $21.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00149131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00804515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046656 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

