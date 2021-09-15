IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,668 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $43,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of INFO opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $124.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.