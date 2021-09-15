Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 22nd

Ikena Oncology’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ikena Oncology had issued 7,812,500 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.