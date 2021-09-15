Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

