Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 496.3% in August

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 496.3% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,025,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ILUS opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

