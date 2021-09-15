IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 409.7% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IMXCF opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. IMAX China has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

About IMAX China

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three groups: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and New Business Initiatives and Other.

