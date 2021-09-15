Incent Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00126203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00177989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.78 or 0.07308839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.01 or 0.99634301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.40 or 0.00878017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars.

