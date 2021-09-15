Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $865.88

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 865.88 ($11.31) and traded as low as GBX 832 ($10.87). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 841.50 ($10.99), with a volume of 1,097,222 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 865.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 807.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 45.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

In related news, insider John Langston purchased 236 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.