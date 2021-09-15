Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in August

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.