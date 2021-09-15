Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $3.01 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006283 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $214,667.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

