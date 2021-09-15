Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS IMCI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
About Infinite Group
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.