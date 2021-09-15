Informa (LON:INF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $519.83

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.83 ($6.79) and traded as high as GBX 529.60 ($6.92). Informa shares last traded at GBX 522 ($6.82), with a volume of 1,623,502 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 542.87.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

