Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $397.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

