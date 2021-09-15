Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker Sells 360 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $10.00 on Wednesday, reaching $238.43. 275,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $253.61.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
