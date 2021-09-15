Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker Sells 360 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $10.00 on Wednesday, reaching $238.43. 275,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

