Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 4.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 208,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 71.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 338.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,995. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

