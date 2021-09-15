Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.88. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 1,467 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter worth $2,477,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

