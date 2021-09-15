INO COIN Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00009800 BTC on major exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $849.14 million and $2,834.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047038 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

