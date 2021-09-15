Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 669,810 shares.The stock last traded at $40.43 and had previously closed at $40.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 520,104 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

