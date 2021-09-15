InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $185,326.78 and approximately $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.27 or 0.00429699 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002499 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.01 or 0.01041640 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,738,593 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

