Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 13,915 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,303. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

