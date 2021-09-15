Insider Buying: Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATCX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 186,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,994. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $351.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 462,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 389,585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 56,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.