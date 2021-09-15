Insider Buying: Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,236.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BATL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 71,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 36.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.