Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires 58,500 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley bought 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41).
Blackbird stock opened at GBX 35.95 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Blackbird plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.58 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.88.
Blackbird Company Profile
