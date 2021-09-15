Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires 58,500 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley bought 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41).

Blackbird stock opened at GBX 35.95 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Blackbird plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.58 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.88.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

