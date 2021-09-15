Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) SVP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 155,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,565. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMAC shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

