Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases 7,844 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 7,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,969.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FORA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Forian in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

