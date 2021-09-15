Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Acquires 41,697 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 12,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $197.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 205,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth about $5,216,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

