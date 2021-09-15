Insider Buying: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,628. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 million, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

