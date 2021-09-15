Insider Buying: Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) COO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE POLY traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,885. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

POLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

