Insider Buying: Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Buys 9,727 Shares of Stock

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Lance Rosenzweig purchased 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $21,302.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,813.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SPRT traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 49,010,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.15. Support.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

