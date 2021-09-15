Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 3,895 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40.

ADPT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. 664,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,086. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

