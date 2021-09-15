Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 51,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $269.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

ALCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alico by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.